“As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg
BENNINGTON — As Women’s History Month comes to a close, I was reminded (literally, by the Better Bennington Corp.’s Economic Vitality Committee) of the enormous influence and power of Bennington women in business, state and local government, health care, nonprofits and virtually every other area that makes life better in this community.
Women have become the lifeblood of change and progress in Bennington, and I take this moment to honor these achievements.
“Positive changes are happening. It’s a great time in Bennington,” said Sarah Krinsky, co-owner with Bri Magnifico of W. Collective at 332 Main St., and owner of My Generation Vintage. Krinsky said the influence of women — in local businesses and all aspects of life — has led to positive changes in the community.
Susan Plaisance, president of the BBC (and my co-worker at the Banner), agreed.
"Everywhere I look, I see women at the helm of small businesses in our downtown, and more and more women stepping into executive director positions and other high profile positions," she said. "Our new executive director at the BBC is a woman. The chair of our Select Board is a woman. All the current candidates for Congress are women. Our editor at the Banner is a woman.
"It definitely matters, and it is an encouraging trend. The impact is that someday I hope this is not actually news," she said. "The reality is that today, it is still news, and it is something to celebrate. I hope that ultimately women will not earn less than men across careers and positions. I hope that child care will be an entitlement rather than a privilege."
Lists are inadequate tools because important people are always left off. Still, here’s a short list of some of the women — in addition to Krinsky and Plaisance — who make Bennington a great place to live: Wendy Morse, Vermont Department of Labor regional manager; Jeannie Jenkins, Jeanne Conner and Sarah Perrin, members of the Bennington Select Board; Natalie Basil, executive director of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services; Bennington College President Laura Walker; Lindsay Brillon, executive director of the Project Against Violent Encounters; Julea Larsen, executive director of Turning Point Center of Bennington; Megan Herrington, Public Health Services district director for the state Department of Health; Denise Main, executive director of Sunrise Family Resource Center; Jenny Dewar, executive director of the BBC; Chloe Viner Collins, executive director of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless; Jennifer Jasper, executive director of the Bennington Performing Arts Center; Shannon Barsotti, community development director with the town of Bennington; and many others.
It’s estimated that about half the businesses in downtown Bennington are solely or co-owned by women, including Elizabeth Wilwol of the Gift Garden; Heather Hassett of Bringing You Vermont; Joan Gilpin of Nix Nax Variety; Linda Foulsham of the Bennington Book Shop; Lisa Harrington-Redding of Safford Mills Inn; Jessica Robichaud of Bespoke Salon Suite; and others in banking, real estate and more.
My apologies to the fabulous women left off; you all touch our lives in some way almost every day.
Better still, many of these women are actively looking out for the others.
“I always really admire all of the women that work together ... that come together and support one another," said Krinsky, who also serves as interim chair for the BBC’s Economic Vitality Committee. W. Collective partners and showcases other women-owned businesses, artists and crafters.
"It sends a really powerful message when we can all come together and find ways to work with one another," she added.
The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Berkshire Bank, is hosting the inaugural Women in Leadership Luncheon at the Wilson House in Dorset on May 11.
"Women from around the region will come together for a rich and candid lunch with conversations on careers and leadership," the chamber said in a statement. "Learn how successful women advanced and built their careers with confidence. Find out what inspires them, the challenges they faced along the way and how they have played a big role in their businesses, organizations and communities."
That's the kind of generous women-helping-women tide that lifts all boats.
“Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” — Serena Williams