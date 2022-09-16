BENNINGTON — VFW Post 1332 will be hosting its 2nd Annual Adult Scavenger Hunt in downtown Bennington on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Participants can pick up their sheets any time after noon at the VFW, 1332 North St., and must return them to the VFW anytime between 1 and 4 p.m.
This is an at-your-own-pace walkable event. All items on the scavenger hunt can be located within the downtown Bennington area.
“Last year’s scavenger hunt was so well received that we decided to do it again this year.” said VFW Post 1332 Commander Norman LeBlanc. “The VFW is proud to be a community partner and sponsor events where we have fun while benefiting our community and our downtown. Working together is a win-win for all of us.”
Participants do not need to be a VFW member but must be 21. The cost to enter is $5 per person. Winning team takes all. The Scavenger Hunt, which will be held rain or shine, is capped at 100 participants and can be a single participant or team. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the VFW children’s Christmas party.