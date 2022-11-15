BENNINGTON — The VFW Auxiliary of Bennington Post 1332 is holding its annual craft and bake sale on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Bennington Post 1332 on North Street.
Sponsors are taking advance pie orders for those who want to be sure they get a dessert for their Thanksgiving meals. Tickets for a basket raffle will be on sale late afternoon on Nov. 22.
The VFW is still looking for donations for both the bake sale and the basket raffle. Please drop off all baked goods the day before, or by 9 a.m. the day of the sale to allow for set up prior to the 11 a.m. opening. Donations for the basket raffle table should be dropped off on Nov. 22.
For more information, contact Auxiliary President Elaine Sherman at 802-681-5124 or shermane1@comcast.net.
Visit the VFW on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VFW AuxiliarytoPost No1332/.