MANCHESTER — Whip out your art supplies: The local chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars is excited to announce the kick-off of the annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Local students in grades 9 to 12 have the opportunity to compete for $33,000 in national scholarships.
Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have been completed during the current 2021 to 2022 school year and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult’s signature.
Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level — in this case, at Auxiliary Harned-Fowler #6471. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to district competition, with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of $33,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship. National first through 12th-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary website. All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., in July and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention, scheduled to take place July 16 to 21 in Kansas City, Mo.
The VFW Auxiliary started the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth. Approximately 4,000 students participate each year. In addition to $33,000 in national scholarships, local and state VFW Auxiliaries throughout the nation award more than $150,000 in Patriotic Art scholarships every year.
Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Harned-Fowler #6471 by March 31. Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Deborah Christmas at 802-855-1340 or at dach1019@msn.com for more information.
To download an application and see the 2021 winners, visit vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.