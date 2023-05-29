BENNINGTON — The Vermont Veterans’ Home and the State Line Car Club will host the Fathers’ Day Car Show — a chance for car enthusiasts to show off their automobiles or enjoy the afternoon with a host of great vehicles on display. The car show will be held on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 325 North St. in Bennington.
Admission to the car show is free. Registration will be available the day of the event.
The rain date will be June 18. Parking will be available behind the main building, South Street entrance, or at the state office building.