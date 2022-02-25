BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Elks received a Gratitude Grant from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Grand Lodge to support the Member’s Assistance Fund at The Vermont Veteran’s Home. This fund supports specific needs (furniture, haircuts, clothing and other personal items) of the Home's residents.
A check in the amount of $1,250 was presented recently to Melissa Jackson, CEO of the Vermont Veteran’s Home by Bennington Lodge of Elks Exalted Ruler Fred Gilbar. The Gratitude Grant is supported by the Grand Lodge’s Community Investment Program.
Pictured left to right, Lori Pinsonneault, Bennington Elks Lodge Officer, and Melissa Jackson and Fred Gilbar.