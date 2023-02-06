BENNINGTON — The regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont Veterans’ Home will beheld on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The agenda is as follows:
• Home Reports
• Committee Reports
• Election of Vice President
• Board Committee Membership
• Public comments
An executive session will be held immediately following the open meeting to discuss a lease issue.
Due to COVID social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be held via Zoom. To join by phone: dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 884 6585 4588. Passcode 353972.