IMG_9136.JPG

The Vermont Veterans' Home is Bennington 

 Provided photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont Veterans’ Home will beheld on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The agenda is as follows:

• Home Reports

• Committee Reports

• Election of Vice President

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

• Board Committee Membership

• Public comments

An executive session will be held immediately following the open meeting to discuss a lease issue.

Due to COVID social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be held via Zoom. To join by phone: dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 884 6585 4588. Passcode 353972.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.