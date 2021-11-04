Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The Cambridge American Legion Maxson Post 634 will host a Veterans' Day Ceremony at the Gazebo in Cambridge's Memorial Park (vicinity of Memorial Drive and West Main Street) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a veterans' potluck lunch back at the Post, located at 2106 N.Y. Route 22 in Cambridge.

There will also be a take-out only chicken biscuit dinner on Nov. 14 starting at noon, sponsored by the Cambridge Valley Lodge #481, Free and Accepted Masons, a Fraternal Order and institution in Cambridge since 1860. The cost is $12 per meal. Pick up will be at the Lodge, located at 6 Coila Road at the intersection of Coila Road and Route 372.

