BURLINGTON — In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest spoke out in support of the service and sacrifice of federal, state, county and local law enforcement officers in Vermont. This year, the week is commemorated from May 14 through May 20.
“Every day in Vermont, our federal, state, county and local officers show up and run toward danger to keep our communities safe," Kerest said in a statement. "This is difficult work and is vital to the safety of all Vermonters. My office commends and thanks each of them for their dedication to our Vermont communities. In addition, we should also focus on officer wellness. The pressures of responding to unknown circumstances take a toll on law enforcement officers and deserve attention. I encourage everyone to get in touch with a police officer this week and convey gratitude for their sacrifices.”
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Based on data from the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund, the names of 556 officers killed in the line of duty are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. The 556 officers include 224 officers who were killed during 2022, plus 332 officers who died in previous years, but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now. The names of all 556 fallen officers nationwide will be formally dedicated during the 35th Candlelight Vigil to be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
The schedule of National Police Week events is available on the NLEOMF’s website at nleomf.org.