MONTPELIER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
“We rely on surface water for uses such as drinking water, recreation, and industrial uses, as well as to support wildlife habitat and water quality. With climate change, we don’t always know when or how much it will rain,” said DEC Commissioner John Beling. “Act 135 allows us to not only better understand water usage but also ensure enough water is available statewide.”
Any person withdrawing 10,000 gallons or more of surface water within 24 hours – or 150,000 gallons or more over 30 days – must register with DEC. To register and report withdrawals, Vermonters can fill out a form online. Surface water users will also need to file an annual report for their actual surface water use by Jan. 15, 2024.
Those who withdraw surface water for farming uses like irrigation or livestock watering must report to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets. Under Act 135, Vermonters are not required to register and report use for some surface water withdrawals, such as those used for public emergencies or to suppress fire.
For more information, visit https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/rivers/streamflow-protection/act-135-surface-water-withdrawal-registration-and-reporting.