FAIRLEE — The Vermont Woodlands Association’s Annual Meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. This year’s event will be at the Aloha Foundation’s Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee. This annual event is an opportunity to hear updates on Vermont woodlands and meet with fellow members, foresters, and other forest industry professionals.
The day will begin with breakfast, where attendees will have the chance to mingle. The remainder of the morning will feature guided walks on the Aloha Foundation’s managed forest or a presentation by Todd Waldron of the Ruffed Grouse Society on the intersection of sustainable forestry, wildlife habitat, and climate.
After lunch, attendees will hear from new VWA Executive Director Kate Forrer. Following this, the Annual Meeting presentations will commence, which will include association business, Tree Farm awards, and other special awards. Additional presentations will include an update on the state of Vermont forests and a panel discussion on responding to climate change.
After the meeting is adjourned, attendees can stay to enjoy a bonfire.
VWA President Allan Thompson expressed excitement for the event and encouraged others to attend, saying, “VWA’s annual meeting is always a great opportunity to engage with Vermont’s forest stewards, celebrate our woodlands and learn about the issues and opportunities woodland owners and managers face.”
There is a $40 cost to attend the meeting. To register for the event, visit the VWA website at www.vermontwoodlands.org.