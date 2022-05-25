Jesse Bessette of Bennington frequently appears on the streets of Bennington dressed as the Caped Crusader, driving a custom-made Batmobile. His life’s ambition is to try and make children happy and spread goodwill around Bennington at the same time.
“About seven years ago, I saw a boy getting picked on by a group of older kids right on the street by my house. It hurt me when I saw what was happening. They were teasing and making fun of him, so I remember going over and trying to help. I remember telling him that I was picked on all my life, too, especially when I was a kid. I have a lot of learning disabilities. So do all of my siblings. Our dad was affected by Agent Orange in Vietnam, and times were tough when I was growing up. We didn’t have much, and I was teased a lot because of all that. I still have a hard time with reading and math, but I do my best.
“Anyway, I wanted to let him know, this kid, that you don’t give up, that I was just like him when I was younger. I let him know not to pay attention to what people say and just do what you have to do and be yourself. Soon after, I ordered the Batman suit and started walking around Bennington. I wanted people to know there was a hero out there for them.
“Being Batman allows me to be brave and face things without fear. Batman is the one superhero who doesn’t have any superpowers. He’s a normal guy who makes a difference. That’s what I want to do, too. Batman struggled when he grew up. All of my life, I’ve struggled, too. He made a difference. I want to make a difference, too, maybe not with super bad guys but with anyone out there struggling like I did.
“There was a lady in town with a young kid who didn’t have any money for Christmas, so I gave her what I had in my savings so her kid could have Christmas with presents and all. That made me feel good to do that.
“I still get picked on by some people around town. They say mean stuff behind my back and laugh at me. I’ve learned not to get too bothered by all of that and just focus on helping whenever I can.
“They can laugh all they want. I’m just out there trying to make a difference.”