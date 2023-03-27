Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.