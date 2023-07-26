BENNINGTON — A former Mount Anthony Union High School student is the recipient of the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association Foundation's scholarship.
The Foundation's mission is to provide scholarships for Vermonters attending veterinary school to help lower the debt load they face upon graduation. Applicants are chosen based on their overall burden of debt, academic achievement, desire to return to practice in Vermont, and their ability to overcome obstacles that confront them upon entering the veterinary profession.
Funds are raised through contributions from veterinarians in Vermont, from the New England Veterinary Medical Association Conference, and from a generous donation from the Howard Rhodes Trust. Since its establishment in 2012, the VVMAF has contributed $101,000 to Vermonters attending veterinary school.
One of this year's recipients is Sophia Prandini, a junior at Mississippi State University, College of Veterinary Medicine and a graduate of the University of Vermont. She attended high school at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington and plans to return to Vermont to work in a mixed animal practice including dairy and wildlife conservation.
Other recipients are:
Amber Davis is a junior at Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine and a graduate of the University of Vermont (Pre-Veterinary Medicine, BS in Animal Science). She works at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists on weekends and holidays. She plans to return to Vermont after graduation to practice emergency medicine at BEVs.
Alyssa Hilliker is a junior at the University of Glasgow, School of Biovidersity, One Health & Veterinary Medicine. She was born and raised in Newport, Vermont and is a graduate of the University of Vermont. She plans to return to the Newport area upon graduation to practice small animal medicine and to support local animal shelters.
Emily Stone is a junior at the University of Florida, College of Veterinary Medicine. She is a native Vermonter who graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in Pre-Veterinary Science. She plans to return to Vermont to practice mixed-animal ambulatory medicine and shelter medicine.