BENNINGTON — The regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont Veterans’ Home will be held on June 14 at 11 a.m.

The agenda is as follows:

• Introduction of new Trustee

• Recognitions

• Home Reports

• Board Committee Reports

• Public comments

An Executive Session will be held immediately following the open meeting. SUBJECT: Personnel.

The meeting will be held at the Vermont Veterans’ Home, 325 North St., Bennington, in the A. Luke Crispe Multipurpose Room. Attendees should use the front (main) entrance and sign in on the Accushield Device. Masks are optional and are available in the front lobby.

