BENNINGTON — The Board of Trustees of the Vermont Veterans' Home will hold its regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The agenda is as follows:
Presentations
Introduction of new trustees
Board committee memberships
Home reports
Public comments
An executive session will be held immediately following the open meeting on a personnel matter.
The meeting will be held at the Vermont Veterans’ Home, 325 North Street, Bennington, in the A. Luke Crispe Multipurpose Room. Attendees should use the front (main) entrance, sign in on the Accushield Device, and wear a mask (masks will be available in the front lobby).