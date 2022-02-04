BENNINGTON — The Vermont Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday online for its bimonthly meeting.
It will be at 1 p.m. via Zoom on Feb. 8.
The agenda is as follows: Home reports, Committee reports and Public comments.
An executive session will be held immediately following the open meeting if deemed necessary.
At this time, no agenda has been determined for an executive session.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, to listen to this Board meeting by phone, dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 884 6585 4588. Passcode 353972.