BENNINGTON — Vermont Timber Frames is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The timber frame and log home company was founded in Bennington by Tom Harrison and Paul Martin in a small woodshop on Bowen Road.
Today, Vermont Timber Frames occupies 65,000 square feet in the Morse Industrial Park, with a team of designers, log and timber technicians, and a sales and support staff.
“I am proud of the team that we have built over the years to get Vermont Timber Frames where we are today. A lot of people worked very hard to overcome the many challenges that arise over the course of 30 years, and to turn them into so many successes. I am honored to continue the work my father started, and look forward to a third generation of my family with VTF,” said Derek Harrison, company vice president.
Several years ago, Vermont Timber Frames partnered with Canada-based Discovery Dream Homes, which has allowed the company to add contemporary log homes in addition to its core capability of timber frame homes.
To commemorate its 30th anniversary, Vermont Timber Frames will be hosting an open house on May 12 for its clients, partners and suppliers.