WATERBURY — The Vermont State Police will hold its annual awards ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday in the House Chamber of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, with two Southern Vermonters honored for their exemplary service.
This year’s event is scheduled to include Gov. Phil Scott, Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison and Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the state police. They will honor members of the agency and others for acts of heroism and community service, and recognize 11 sworn members and one civilian member of the state police who have received promotions since last year’s awards ceremony was held in September 2021.
Among those honored are Trooper Eric Acevedo, for his negotiation skills that led to the peaceful surrender of a belligerent man. He serves out of the Westminster barracks.
Also recognized is Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson, for his outstanding dedication and achievements as a Criminal Division member and investigator. He works in the agency's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B East, serving all of Southern Vermont.