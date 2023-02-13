RUTLAND — The Vermont State Fair’s 4th Snowmobile Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Vermont State Fairgrounds at 175 South Main St.
The show averages over 100 vintage and newer models on display. This year, the show expects to have more. Judging is from 10 to 11 a.m. The parade will be held at noon, and awards will be at 2 p.m. Entry, bringing snowmobiles and general admission is free and open to the public.
Snowmobiles can be used around the historic oval race track and throughout the fairgrounds throughout the day. Entry of sleds must be done at 7 p.m. by today to be judged. Sleds can still come that are not entered, but will not be eligible for judging and will be displayed separately.
The High Ledge Snow Stormers Snowmobile Club of Proctor will provide food concessions. To become part of the show, contact Andrea at 802-345-9257 or acenterlinefarm@aol.com.