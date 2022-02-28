STRATTON — "60 Years of Memories: Celebrating Stratton's 60th Winter with Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum" will be held on March 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom as part of the Museum’s Red Bench Speaker Series.
Panelists Lee Romano and Mercedes Henrich Ross will lead viewers through Stratton’s first 60 years. Romano is a former Stratton marketing employee. Ross grew up at the base of Stratton at the Birkenhaus, an inn owned by her mother Ann and ski school director father, Emo Henrich. She’s also a Stratton Mountain School graduate.
Retired Stratton Mountain School Nordic coach and past Head of School, Sverre Caldwell, will explain its inception and how this small academy has produced 51 Olympians that have brought home eight Olympic medals.
Seth Boyd, the executive director of the Carlos Otis Clinic, will be on hand to outline the original vision for the on-site medical clinic. He’ll talk about the improvements that have been made in the past 50 years.
Kimet Hand will moderate this event. Her career at Stratton has spanned more than five decades and she has spearheaded some of the resort's most successful programs.
There will be a Q&A session at the end.
The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation from each guest is encouraged, greatly appreciated and helps keep this series going. For more information, visit vtssm.org.