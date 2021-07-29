BENNINGTON — Vermont Paws and Boots, a dog training group for military and first responders, is hosting a fundraiser on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will take place at 114 Gage St. and will include a chance to see the service dogs in action. There will also be basket raffles and prizes, along with a silent auction and merchandise for sale.
The group matches service dogs with veterans or first responders who have sustained various disabilities through their service. The Vermont branch was founded by a former state trooper, Michelle LeBlanc, who served more than 20 years as a Vermont state trooper.