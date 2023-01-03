MARLBORO — The Southern Vermont Museum of Natural History will hold a discussion of Rachel Carson’s landmark book "Silent Spring" at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Mary Wright will lead the discussion; guests will discuss the book, its historical implications, and how its message remains relevant today.
The Pettee Memorial Library, Whitingham Free Library and Dover Free Library carry copies for those seeking a copy. It is recommended that guests have already read the book.
Contact the Museum for more information at www.vermontmuseum.org or follow the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vermontmuseum. This event is free to the public, donations to the Museum’s educational programming are always appreciated. Refreshments will be served.
This is the first of a three-part winter reading series. Join the museum in February for Barry Lopez’s “Of Wolves and Men,” and in March for Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass.”