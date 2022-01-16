WATERBURY -- Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) announced that member utility customers can get an instant price cut when they purchase or lease an electric vehicle from a participating dealership. The discount is a new offering in VPPSA’s rebate program designed to reduce fossil fuel consumption.
VPPSA member customers can get:
$1,000 for a new all-electric vehicle
$500 for a new plug-in hybrid
$500 for a used all-electric vehicle
$250 for a used plug-in hybrid
Income-qualifying customers can receive an additional $400 for a new electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid.
Customers who purchase or lease an electric vehicle from a non-participating dealership can still receive the rebate afterwards. To learn more and see the full list of participating dealerships, visit https://vppsa.com/2022-electric-vehicle-rebate/.
VPPSA continues to offer rebates and instant discounts on several products and technologies that reduce fossil fuel use, including heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, electric vehicle charging stations, electric yard care appliances, and much more. Visit www.vppsa.com for the full list of offerings.