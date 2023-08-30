MONTPELIER — In its seventh year supporting those in need and the vital work of the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive will start Friday, Sept. 8 and run until Friday, Sept. 22.
This year, the Attorney General’s Office is encouraging members of the legal community to collect diapers, in addition to food, to support Vermont families experiencing diaper need. For many people in Vermont, the intersecting challenges of the pandemic, economic disruptions, inflation, and now flooding have made it difficult to keep food on the table, and most pandemic-era programs supporting households for the past three years have ended.
The Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Bar Association, the Attorney General’s Office, and many other law offices throughout the state have joined forces for the past six years to raise more than $63,000.00 and collect over 11,000 food items. This year, the Vermont Paralegal Organization joins for its third consecutive year in hosting the food drive.
“I have been a proud and active supporter of this food drive since its inception when I served as a coordinator for the food drive,” said Attorney General Charity Clark in a release. “I am proud to carry on this tradition and to expand the scope of the drive to include diapers, as there is no government subsidy for families experiencing diaper need.”
Participants will host online fundraising pages and collect item donations. More information can be found in Clark’s announcement letter at https://ago.vermont.gov/sites/ago/files/2023-08/2023%20Food%20Drive%20Announcement%20Letter.pdf. The AGO, VBA, VPO, and Vermont Foodbank pledge to support all Vermonters in need through this collective effort to help put food on the kitchen table and diapers at the changing table.