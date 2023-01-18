The annual statewide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to 12th grade to create designs featuring ducks, swans, or geese in their natural habitats. Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second, and third places and honorable mentions.
Entries must be received by March 15. The judging for the art contest will take place on March 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fairbanks Museum in Saint Johnsbury.
The Vermont Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in Washington D.C. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the sale of Junior Duck Stamps support conservation education by providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers, and schools.
Modeled after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual Federal Duck Stamp competition, the Junior Duck Stamp contest is part of an educational curriculum that teaches students about waterfowl, the importance of wetlands, and habitat conservation. Proceeds from the sale of Federal Duck Stamps protect wetlands through land acquisition by the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Contest rules and entry forms are available for download at https://www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php. For more information on the contest call the Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge at 802-962-5240, ext. 112. Businesses or organizations that would like to sponsor this program are encouraged to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Artwork should be sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 5396 VT Route 105, Brunswick VT 05905.