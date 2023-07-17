Londonderry Town Clerk and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, at center in black, points to flood damage in the area of a dam on the West River just east of Londonderry's north village, just above erosion from Monday's flood near the intersection of routes 11 and 100. From left are U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, U.S. Rep Becca Balint, Londonderry Select Board chair Tom Cavanagh, Pajala, and Londonderry emergency management director Rich Phelan.