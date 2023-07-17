MONTPELIER — Recent flooding across Vermont has increased the likelihood of landslide hazards, according to the Agency of Natural Resources.
Landslide hazards can be difficult to predict. Unlike flood hazards, they do not depend on river levels. However, a large body of work in Vermont suggests that a 3- to 5-inch precipitation event can trigger failures that lead to landslides, particularly when the ground is already saturated. With over 6 inches of rainfall in most of the Green Mountains, there is a high risk of landslide hazards.
Anyone can report a landslide online. Please note that this report is for simple observations, not emergencies. Dial 911 to report a life-threatening situation or other emergency.
For those with concerns that a landslide might impact your home, leave the structure and contact:
State Geologist and Director Benjamin DeJong, at 802-461-5235 or Benjamin.Dejong@vermont.gov.
Geologist Jonathan Kim, at 802-522-5401 or Jon.Kim@vermont.gov.
For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.