DamDamage2.JPG

Londonderry Town Clerk and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, at center in black, points to flood damage in the area of a dam on the West River just east of Londonderry's north village, just above erosion from Monday's flood near the intersection of routes 11 and 100. From left are U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, U.S. Rep Becca Balint, Londonderry Select Board chair Tom Cavanagh, Pajala, and Londonderry emergency management director Rich Phelan. 

 GREG SUKIENNIK — VERMONT NEWS & MEDIA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MONTPELIER — Recent flooding across Vermont has increased the likelihood of landslide hazards, according to the Agency of Natural Resources.

Landslide hazards can be difficult to predict. Unlike flood hazards, they do not depend on river levels. However, a large body of work in Vermont suggests that a 3- to 5-inch precipitation event can trigger failures that lead to landslides, particularly when the ground is already saturated. With over 6 inches of rainfall in most of the Green Mountains, there is a high risk of landslide hazards.

Anyone can report a landslide online. Please note that this report is for simple observations, not emergencies. Dial 911 to report a life-threatening situation or other emergency.

For those with concerns that a landslide might impact your home, leave the structure and contact:

State Geologist and Director Benjamin DeJong, at 802-461-5235 or Benjamin.Dejong@vermont.gov.

Geologist Jonathan Kim, at 802-522-5401 or Jon.Kim@vermont.gov.

For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.