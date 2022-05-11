MANCHESTER -- The Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont and its member garden clubs will be partnering with five nurseries and garden centers for Vermont Garden Club Day 2022, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
This first annual event will be a statewide celebration of gardening, garden clubs and some of Vermont’s finest nurseries and garden centers. This event aims to reinforce the partnership between Vermont garden clubs and their members and Vermont garden centers which bring both traditional and exotic plant materials to the public.
This partnership event will encourage citizens to take an interest in the beauty of private landscapes and community civic spaces, either on their own or through membership in one of Vermont’s local garden clubs.
Participating nurseries: Equinox Valley Nursery and Garden Center in Manchester, Horsford Gardens and Nursery in Charlotte, Mettowee Mint in Dorset, Morning Star Perennials & Nursery in Rockingham and Rocky Dale Gardens in Bristol.
These nurseries will host local Vermont garden clubs on their premises that day. Veteran and nascent gardeners alike will be flocking to garden centers to seek out vegetable starts and annual plants, new shrubs and trees to replace those that didn’t fare well over the winter and to source plantings for areas in their gardens that are in need of a new look.
On that day, garden club members will have display tables with publicity materials about gardening, conservation and club projects, offering helpful hints on design, native plants to consider and the important role plants play in the ecology of our Vermont landscape.