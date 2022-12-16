NORTH FERRISBURGH — The Vermont Flower Show is back, after a nearly four-year hiatus because of the pandemic. This marks the show's 20th year.
This year’s Grand Garden Display theme of “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” brings the original world of "Winnie the Pooh" to life.
Along with the grand garden landscaped display, the show offers a wide variety of features to choose from (see highlights below), all included in the price of admission. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce named the last show one of the state’s “Top Ten Events of Winter.”
The show is open to the public on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The daily cost of admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (60-plus) and college students, $7 for students (ages 5 to 17), and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets can be purchased in advance at vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets. Parking for this event is free.
Highlights of the Vermont Flower Show include:
- Grand Garden Display (over 15,000 square feet) filled with flowering bulbs, shrubs trees and water features;
- Saturday at noon, keynote speaker: "New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient, Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden," Kelly Norris, kellydnorris.com;
- Sunday at noon Keynote: “Plants with Style," Kelly Norris;
- Local artists will be painting live in the Grand Garden Display;
- The Flower Show Marketplace with up to 100 vendors related to the horticultural/gardening/home; accessories/Vermont specialty foods/spirits;
- Over 35 educational seminars and hands-on workshops on a variety of topics;
- Experts on-hand all three days to answer gardening and landscaping questions;
- Family room with craft and planting activities all three days;
- Local bookstore will offer a selection of books to choose from;
- The Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont will host a “National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show Exhibit,” which is a judged competition open to Vermont garden club members and the general public;
- Plant sale at the conclusion of the show on Sunday.
The Vermont Flower Show is produced by the Vermont Nursery & Landscape Association, a nonprofit statewide organization, dedicated to educating and increasing awareness of the growing industry of horticulture (wholesale and retail nurseries, greenhouses, retail garden centers and florists, designers, landscape and tree services). Its board and Flower Show committees work thousands of hours in creating a vibrant and colorful community-wide event that educates, entertains and inspires.
For more information about the 2023 Vermont Flower Show, call 888-518-6484 or visit the website at vnlavt.org.