BENNINGTON -- Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE), a COVID-19 recovery program that provides Vermonters impacted by the virus with prepared meals made by Vermont restaurants using locally grown and produced ingredients, will continue through July 1. The program had previously been slated to end on March 31, but will now continue due to FEMA’s 100 percent cost-share being extended for existing COVID-19 relief programs.
The program is operated by 11 community hubs throughout the state, including a statewide online digital app. The Collaborative, Shires Housing, and the Alliance for Community Transformations are partners in the regional hub serving Bennington County. More than 50,000 meals have been distributed to county residents since November 2020.
Everyone Eats - The Shires currently provides over 700 free meals per week through the Community Food Cupboard and Shires Housing. Collaborations with community organizations and volunteers help to deliver meals to those without access to reliable transportation. Meals are provided by restaurant partners: Bringing You Vermont, Cold Cow Creamery, Nippers Cafe, Moonwink, New Morning Natural Foods and Juicery, Sam's Wood Fired Pizza Co., The Avocado Pit, Ramunto’s Pizza, The Silver Fork, and The Works Café.
While the health impact of the latest surge has recently receded, the long tail of the economic crisis continues to challenge restaurants, farmers, food producers, and individuals. The Vermont Everyone Eats program both feeds people and strengthens the state economy at the same time. Regional hubs purchase and distribute meals from local restaurants, and a statewide mobile app provides meal access to eaters directly from restaurants.
Since August 2020, Vermont Everyone Eats has provided over 2.25 million meals statewide, entirely paid for with nearly $30 million of Federal CARES Act and FEMA funding. More than 260 Vermont restaurants have participated. Over 37 percent of VEE meal ingredients from nearly 300 Vermont farms and food producers have been used by restaurants as part of a local purchasing requirement that spreads the economic benefit as widely as possible. Local purchasing has far exceeded requirements and is considered a major success in this program.
For more information on the program and weekly meal distribution information, visit www.facebook.com/everyoneeatstheshires.