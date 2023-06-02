MANCHESTER — The Vermont Department of Labor is partnering with the Manchester Community Library to host a series of career readiness workshops starting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at 138 Cemetery Ave in Manchester.
The workshops are designed to help job seekers gain the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today’s competitive job market.
Each workshop will cover one topic, including resume writing, interviewing skills, and re-employment strategies. Participants will have the opportunity to work with an experienced Job Center Specialist in a small group setting and ask any career questions.
“Career readiness workshops provide individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive job market. The Vermont Department of Labor is committed to making these workshops available to the public and proud to partner with the Manchester Community Library to support the growth and success of this community,” said Cindy Robillard, Assistant Director of Workforce Development, in a release.
“There are certain skill sets that become unwaveringly valuable to those seeking to find work, but finding someone to assist with the process of learning is not always an easy task. MCL is grateful to the Vermont Department of Labor for bringing these vital workshops to our community where people who want a hand up can find one,” said Paige Vignola, Assistant Director, Education and Community Engagement.
For more information about the career readiness workshops, contact Vignola at pvignola@mclvt.org or visit the Vermont Department of Labor’s website at https://labor.vermont.gov/.