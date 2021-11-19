It's important that we protect the most vulnerable members of our communities from COVID.
The pandemic has disproportionately affected older Vermonters. With vaccination as the best protection against serious negative outcomes from COVID, the state's health department urges residents ages 65 and older to get vaccinated.
Whether acting on the decision to get an initial dose, or taking advantage of new opportunities for a booster, accessing the vaccine has never been easier in Vermont.
In August, the Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging launched its “So, what’s stopping you?” campaign, which shares information and resources related to vaccination with older state residents. As part of this campaign, the organization has been promoting the following helpline and website:
Helpline: 800-642-5119
Website: www.vaccine4vermont.com
Older Vermonters are encouraged to call the helpline or visit the website to receive support in getting vaccinated. The organization can answer questions and assist with scheduling a vaccination, including those that need translation services. They can also assist with resources for transportation to a vaccination clinic or for in-home vaccination administered by a licensed provider.
For older Vermonters who have not yet been vaccinated, and for those who have yet to receive a booster, now is the time.