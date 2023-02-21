MONTPELIER — David Glidden was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Vermont Democratic Party. He takes over this role from former VDP Chairwoman Anne Lezak, who announced she was stepping down earlier this month.
Glidden has risen through the ranks of the party over the years. He began his political career as a field organizer in Franklin and Grand Isle counties in 2016 for the Democratic Coordinated campaign. In 2017, he was elected state party assistant treasurer, and in 2021, he was elected to his former position of vice chairman of the VDP.
As one of the youngest chairmen in the country, and a member of the LGBTQ community, he brings with him a new perspective and ideas to keep the party growing and moving forward. His work serving on the Democratic National Committee, executive committee of the Association of State Democratic Committees, and for a nonprofit as an LGBTQ-plus youth advocate has allowed him to work on behalf of marginalized and rural communities, and he hopes to continue those efforts as chair.
“I am delighted that David Glidden is taking over the reins as VDP chair,” said Lezak in a statement. “David cares deeply about building the VDP and our impact in Vermont, and brings with him the skills, experience, and temperament that are needed to ensure a bright future for Democrats and the Democratic Party in Vermont.”
“I am so honored to have the confidence of the Vermont Democratic Party state committee,” said Glidden. “I look forward to building towards municipal wins on town meeting day and creating the infrastructure needed for major wins in 2024. None of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of Anne, who has worked tirelessly to improve the party.”