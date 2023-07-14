MONTPELIER — As a result of the widespread flooding across Vermont, many municipal wastewater treatment plants and private septic systems have become inundated with high flows of water and wastewater resulting in partially treated or untreated discharges of sewage into the environment.
As a result, rivers and flood waters could contain pathogens such as viruses and bacteria that may cause illness. Though these areas may not be posted with notices to avoid contact, recreation, wading, boating, swimming, or fishing should be avoided for several days until flows return to normal levels.
Once flows return to normal levels and many treatment plants are able to resume full treatment, the standard procedure for public notice and posting temporary signage downstream of public access points will resume for those areas requiring longer term repairs.
For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood. This page will include boil water notices, park closure information, road and river restoration guidelines, well and septic system information, and more.