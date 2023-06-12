MONTPELIER — In the first quarter of 2023, the Vermont Community Loan Fund, a non-profit, mission-driven lender, loaned $1,992,000 to Vermont small businesses, Black & Indigenous Vermonter-owned businesses, family farms, early care and learning programs, community facilities and affordable housing developers.
Local Southern Vermont area loan recipients include The Farmhouse Market in Wilmington, Village Specialties in Newfane and the Shires Housing/Gage St. in Bennington.
The Farmhouse Market, formerly the River Bend Market, is a longstanding, busy specialty grocer in Wilmington, with 80 percent of its inventory coming from local producers. When David Petrie approached the previous owners to purchase the business, its building and its inventory, he came to VCLF for a loan to round out the financing. The loan preserved four jobs.
Village Specialties, also known as Vermont Quince, produces jams, vinegars, mustards and other condiments featuring locally-sourced quince, sold via distributors and to wholesale and retail customers. After the pandemic severely disrupted revenues, owner Nan Stefanik reconfigured operations to bring production, product development, shipping and other aspects of the business in-house to her own facility, currently under construction. She used VCLF financing to assist with construction and equipment costs and provide additional working capital. The loan preserves one job.
Longtime VCLF partner and nonprofit Shires Housing owns and manages affordable rental homes throughout Bennington County. Shires approached VCLF to help finance the purchasing and predevelopment costs (including legal fees, permitting costs, architectural design and more) of Bennington property that will serve as a recovery residence for nine men in recovery from substance abuse disorder. The Turning Point Center will provide residents with support services for reintegration to healthy routines and transition to permanent housing.
For a full list of loan recipients and to learn more, visit https://www.investinvermont.org/.