Funding is now available for organizations and projects across the state of Vermont through the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community competitive grant program.
Spark supports projects that nurture community and build social capital. The program prioritizes community resilience and strength, increased civic engagement, and collaboration among organizations.
Because of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the infrastructure bill, and other state and federal funding opportunities, applicants should be aware that a Spark grant can be used to help communities plan how to use public grant dollars most effectively. For example, this might include a design conversation to inform community and town-led funding decisions and activities.
Spark awards grants of between $500-$3,000. First-time grant writers are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Visit vermontcf.org/spark to learn more and apply.