The Vermont Community Foundation announced today that its Spark Connecting Community grant program has awarded $48,080 to 17 nonprofit organizations for local projects focusing on creative place-making in communities across the state.
The grants are made in partnership with several generous fund-holders who contributed through Giving Together, a program at the Community Foundation that shares grant proposals with fund-holders and donors to provide an opportunity to co-fund projects.
“COVID-19’s impact on museums, art centers, downtown associations, and local gathering spaces has been severe, yet organizations have demonstrated remarkable creativity and resiliency,” said Sarah Waring, vice president for grants and community investments at the Vermont Community Foundation. “We’re thrilled to show our support by dedicating this round of Spark to projects that use arts, design, and cultural activities to strengthen community identity. Enormous thanks to our fund-holders who helped grow the number of grants to support hundreds of individuals from around the state.”
Spark Connecting Community is a competitive grant program at the Foundation that puts building and nurturing community front and center. The Community Foundation aims to support the work happening throughout Vermont’s 251 towns that builds social capital. These grants — where a small amount can make a big difference — are intended to light the spark that keeps Vermonters healthy and happy.
The Spark Connecting Community program will reopen in 2022. Visit vermontcf.org/spark for more information. Area projects to receive funding include:
Soul Steps received $3,000 to support Community Workshops and Performances, which will teach African American step dance workshops and interactive performances to Bennington youth, exposing them to the dynamic art form and its cross-cultural history while fostering age-appropriate reflections on race, systems of oppression, and inclusivity. County to be served: Bennington
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center received $3,000 to support the 2022 Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition, inviting artists and artisans to build and display creative ice shanties. The exhibtion of shanties will serve as the centerpiece of a free, family-friendly festival that celebrates the region’s heritage of ice fishing and artistic expression. County to be served: Windham