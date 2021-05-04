Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.