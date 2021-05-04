The Resilience and Independence in State of Emergency (RISE) Fund is designed to help people with disabilities remain as independent as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RISE money can only be used for needs that are directly related to the pandemic, and the cost must be reasonable. If you lost your job and now have bills or other needs you can't pay for, RISE may be able to help. Covered items can include computers for telehealth and remote learning, utility payments, and cleaning supplies for staying healthy. Since everyone’s situation is unique, the program is designed to be broad and flexible. There are no income requirements and no co-pays. The maximum amount per person is $2,500.
For more information, contact Kayla Richardson. at kayla@vcil.org or 802-224-1807.