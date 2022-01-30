Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas.
The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.
A Better Places webinar is at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10. To register, click here.
To learn more about the Better Places program, the website is: https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/funding-incentives/better-places.