POWNAL — The Vermont Attorney General's office, General Counsel and Administrative Law Division, welcome new Assistant Attorney General Amy Palmer-Ellis.
A native of Pownal, and graduate of Colgate University and Hamline University School of Law, Palmer-Ellis began her career with the Boston Safe Deposit & Trust Company (Mellon Financial Corp.) and practiced law in Boston before joining the Bennington firm of Jacobs, McClintock & Scanlon as an associate attorney. When she became a partner and following the Honorable D. Justine Scanlon's election to the office of Bennington County Probate Judge, the firm's name was changed to Jacobs, McClintock & Palmer-Ellis. During this time, her practice focused primarily on transactional and civil law and, with her law partners, she functioned as outside counsel to Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Palmer-Ellis served as vice president and president of the Bennington County Bar Association, volunteered for the Vermont Lawyers Project and the Vermont Association for Justice, and was a member of the Williamstown (Mass.) Community Chest Board of Directors.
After several years, she transitioned into the area of higher education development and gift planning, first at Williams College and then at the University of Vermont Foundation, where she served on the leadership team that led the Foundation to exceed UVM's $500 million goal for its Move Mountains campaign. Most recently, Palmer-Ellis held the senior role of executive director of individual giving and donor relations at Hamilton College, where she worked to create and implement an ongoing strategy for the college's $400 million "Because Hamilton" campaign.
Palmer-Ellis is excited to return to the practice of law and to serve her home state in the GCAL Tax Unit. She lives in Burlington with her husband and daughter.