WILLISTON — In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Charity Clark announced the top 10 consumer complaints received by her office’s Consumer Assistance Program in 2022.
CAP, a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the University of Vermont, offers a free mediation service for Vermont consumers, including small businesses. In 2022, CAP received 1,206 complaints and recovered more than $452,000 for Vermont consumers, nearly doubling the total amount of recoveries for Vermonters compared to 2021 ($240,000).
Claiming the list’s top spots are complaints involving vehicles, home improvement and retail — collectively representing approximately 52 percent of all complaints filed in 2022. To see the full list and details, visit ago.vermont.gov/cap.
“The Consumer Assistance Program offers an invaluable service to Vermonters, and I am grateful for their good work and dedication to protecting consumers,” said Clark in a statement. “Every day, the Consumer Assistance Program resolves complaints, generates refunds, and protects Vermonters from scams and identity theft. I encourage all Vermont consumers, including small businesses, to reach out to the Consumer Assistance Program for help.”
In addition to consumer complaints, CAP also helps Vermonters prevent and cope with scams. CAP has documented thousands of scam reports on the CAP hotline, 800-649-2424, and Online Scam Form. While about 6 percent of scams reported in Vermont indicate a dollar loss, most scam attempts are unsuccessful. The common thread among stopping scams in progress is the intervention of another individual.
For more information on scam prevention, to see the full top 10 list, or to report a scam or make a consumer complaint, go to ago.vermont.gov/cap.