NORTH BENNINGTON — Vermont Arts Exchange hosts the 30th North Bennington Halloween Parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Those appearing in the parade should meet at the VAE, next to the Post Office, at 48 Main St. The parade will meander down Main Street and return to Lion's Park for an after-party with a bonfire and live music. Refreshments will be sold by Norshaft Lions, with proceeds benefitting VAE. This year Hannah True's "Oh Hello Face Painting" will pop up on the VAE lawn at 48 Main Street beginning at noon, before the parade. Come get the finishing touches on your parade costume with Hannah. Zombies, pumpkins and princesses, young and old, are all welcome.
The parade is a walking parade only. Live music is welcome to join in the parade, so members have a chance to put together their very own band. The North Bennington Volunteer Fire Department will be aiding in stopping traffic and keeping the parade a safe event.