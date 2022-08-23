BENNINGTON — The Vermont Arts Exchange is presenting a free community concert with an "End of Summer Latin Dance Party" on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. at Merchant's Park in Bennington.
The event features Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra, marking Torres' 10th appearance at this annual event. The first was held at Lake Paran in 2002.
Formed in October 1980 in Amsterdam, N.Y., this 12-piece orchestra is led by the Bronx-born bassist Torres. The orchestra has played at hundreds of festivals, performing arts centers and events annually with its original blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as Salsa, Merengue, Cha-cha, Bomba, Plena and Latin Jazz.
The concert is free and open to the public. There will be some food and drink onsite. Merchant's Park is a substance-free area; no alcohol is allowed.
This community concert is presented by the Vermont Arts Exchange with support from the Better Bennington Corporation and sponsors — The Coffee Bar, TPW Real Estate, Tri-State Area Federal Credit Union and GVH Studio, Inc.
For more info, call VAE at 802-379-3763 or visit www.vtartxchange.org.