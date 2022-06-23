ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont 211, a confidential 24/7 helpline connecting Vermonters with community, health, and human services, has launched a new website at https://vermont211.org/.
“Vermont 211 is pleased to take our 17-year-old service into the 21st Century with new ease of access and tools to find resources and look up data and other information,” said Elizabeth Gilman, interim executive director.
Visitors can see up-to-the-minute data on Vermont 211’s referrals to resources through “211 Counts.” They can search the Community Resource Directory for over 3,000 programs ranging from afterschool programs – food pantries, tax preparation, subsidized housing, veterans’ resources, disability services, debt counseling and mental health services – to bus information and much more. Service providers can also apply to add their agency to the database or update their current information.
The program is also offering a Scavenger Hunt to encourage people to explore the website. The prize is a $50 gas card. For an entry form, visit https://tinyurl.com/5fphzrx3. The drawing will be on July 15, with the winner and links to answers announced on the website and in Vermont 211’s August newsletter.
Vermont 211 is a free information and referral program of the United Ways of Vermont, a statewide nonprofit. The mission of the United Ways of Vermont (UWsVT) is to provide a forum for mutual support and training for local United Ways. UWsVT keeps a broad, statewide perspective and supports each local United Way by encouraging collaboration and support.