ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont 211, the one-stop number to call for information about community, health, and human services and resources, has announced that it is no longer able to offer 24/7 service. Effective July 1, Vermont 211 contact center hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, including during holidays.
“The cutback in hours is the result of changes to the contract with the Agency of Human Services Economic Services Division that supports daily operations and after-hours emergency housing,” said United Ways of Vermont Executive Director Elizabeth Gilman in a release. Vermont 211 is a program of the United Ways of Vermont.
“What is not impacted is the quality of service Vermonters get when they dial 211 for information and resources," she added. "Thousands of people reach out to 211 every year looking for help navigating the complex human service delivery system. Our robust Community Resource Directory will continue to be updated and is available on-line 24/7/365 at https://vermont211.org/.”
Gilman said the people who will be most affected by the change are those seeking after-hours emergency housing. Since 2010, with the exception with a couple of months in 2019, Vermont 211 has consistently provided after-hours emergency housing when Economic Services offices are closed.
“What makes Vermont 211 an important and unique service is that Vermonters know that when they reach out to us, that they will be treated with respect and provided with useful information and resources,” said Gilman. The agency’s contact center staff are trained and become certified in Information & Referral by an international accrediting organization, the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS).
Vermont 211 is a free, confidential service available to Vermonters by phone, text, and email, which connects them to services and resources that help with everyday needs and in difficult times. Vermont 211 also is a primary partner in disaster response, recovery, and communications. In the event of a major statewide emergency, the agency will expand its hours to 24/7.
Connect with Vermont 211 simply by dialing 211 from anywhere in Vermont, visiting https://vermont211.org/, or texting your zip code to 898211. Hours for texting are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.