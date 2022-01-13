ARLINGTON — Beginning in February, residents will be able to nab bagged produce for healthy eating options through a Vermont Foodbank program.
The VeggieVanGo program promotes healthy eating for all Vermonters by providing opportunities for participants to bring home fresh produce.
Arlington's event will be a Grab 'n Go format, different from the other VeggieVanGo events in the area. The product will be bagged and ready for pick up — locations to be determined — the day it is delivered. If you are unable to pick up your bag, the organization will work to make sure the product gets to you.
Participants can expect fresh fruits and veggies, and some events also have protein items like eggs, milk or yogurt, but these items are extras and not always available.
In an effort to coordinate the first event and ensure that enough product is delivered, VeggieVanGo needs community help. Please email Missy Kroeber, kroeberm@bvsu.org, if you and your family are interested in participating. Do you know of a neighbor or family member that would benefit from receiving produce? You can reserve a bag for them, too, There are no requirements to receive goods, and the program is open to all.
Specific information about the Arlington Grab 'n Go events will be available soon.