BENNINGTON — The Vermont Center for Independent Living will host a community conversation on long COVID on Wednesday, June 21. The event will take place at Bennington’s Willow Park in the upper pavilion from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The conversation will include presentations about impacts of COVID-19 — including post-COVID conditions — services and supports that VCIL provides, rights people with disabilities have, and a dialogue about what people in the community are experiencing and need as we move forward together.
Presenters will include a patient representative from the National Institute of RECOVER Initiative and VCIL staff.
“The creation of Centers for Independent Living around the nation — and many of our federal disability civil rights laws — happened after the polio epidemic of the 1940s and 1950s," said Sarah Launderville, executive director of VCIL. "Like polio, COVID continues to be a mass disabling event, and those who are impacted are asking for information and support, and to be heard. We hear time and time again from people that they are pushed aside by their community, health care providers, and their experiences are dismissed, questioned and laughed at. Coming together to listen and provide peer to peer support is needed and we’re excited for this conversation in Bennington.”
The World Health Organization defines long COVID as, “the continuation or development of new symptoms 3 months after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection.” In addition to common symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction, there are 200 other known symptoms that people may experience. According to the national Household Pulse Survey, it is estimated that more than 12 percent of Vermonters have experienced long COVID. Vermont reported 153,198 cases of COVID infections, with 12,503 being reported in Bennington.
Krista Coombs, VCIL Long COVID Advocate, said, “Bennington County has had disproportionately higher rates of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, which likely means there are more long-haulers in Southwest Vermont than other parts of the state. As long as SARS-COV-2 continues to circulate, more people will become long-haulers with reinfection. So not only do we need to understand how many are affected now, but we also need to educate and increase our safety nets with adequate, informed care services to protect our health and our future.”
The event is free and is open to anyone who wants to understand ongoing or returning symptoms since infection and for those wanting to learn more about short and long-term impacts of COVID-19. VCIL is attempting to have this meeting available through Zoom if the Wi-Fi signal allows.
The event will be held outdoors at a shaded, wheelchair accessible location. Water and light snacks will be provided and free N95 masks and Lucira molecular tests will be distributed.
Please contact wendy@vcil.org or call 802-442-1876 for any questions, access needs, Zoom information and pre-registration (encouraged).
The Vermont Center for Independent Living is a nonprofit directed and staffed by people with disabilities working together for dignity, independence, and civil rights. Founded in 1979, VCIL serves all of the state and has a central office in Montpelier, with branch offices in Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, and Rutland. For more information visit vcil.org