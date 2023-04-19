MONTPELIER — The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers on Wednesday thanked landowners for their continued support of the sport of snowmobiling, as well as the volunteers for their work and dedication to keeping the VAST trails safe and enjoyable.
VAST noted that under Vermont state statute, Vermont’s Statewide Snowmobile Trail System , all access to trails exists annually between Dec. 16 to April 15 for snowmobile use.
All use of VAST trails outside of this timeframe must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing. The individual accessing the VAST trail is responsible for obtaining landowner permission while on the property. Regarding public land (state and federal), non-motorized multi-use is permitted on their designated trails.
VAST asks members to respect the rights of the landowners, remember to ask permission, and say thank you.
To reach the VAST staff or find out more about VAST, check out www.vtvast.org, call 802-229-0005.