Jamie VanDeWater of Cambridge, N.Y., was recently recognized to have attained leadership milestones through SUNY Oneonta’s LEAD (Leadership Education and Development) program. VanDeWater, who is studying Adolescence Education, Social Studies, earned a Silver Level.
Recipients of SUNY Oneonta’s LEAD Silver Level are students committed to improving themselves and enhancing their knowledge by exploring leadership opportunities and participating in campus organizations. Completion of this level requires attending twelve events designated with a learning outcome (one must be a diversity event), actively participating in two recognized organizations, and completing an online Foundations of Leadership Course (average of 47 hours to complete).
LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on current research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.