ARLINGTON -- The current exhibition of George Van Hook’s paintings at Arlington’s Canfield Gallery features a wide range of pastoral landscapes painted in the Battenkill Valley.
Van Hook is well known as one of the region’s leading plein air oil and watercolor artists. His exhibit of new and selected works will run though May 4 and be on display during the Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival on April 29 and 30.
Van Hook resides in Cambridge, N.Y., and has painted along the Battenkill for the past 28 years. His iconic fly fishing scenes have been collected by sporting art enthusiasts across the country and his works are in many prominent fly fishing collections and in the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester. In his landscape, still life and figure paintings, Van Hook seeks to capture the charisma of nature, the everchanging light and color of the seasons and fleeting glimpses of human character.
Concurrent with his exhibit at the Canfield Gallery, additional works by Van Hook will be on display at the exhibit of sporting art titled “Back to the River: Scenes from an Angler's Paradise” that will be on display during the Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival, running from April 29 to May 1 at The Arlington Common’s Watkins House. Go to vtflyfest.com for more information.
All works in the Canfield Gallery show are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds helping to fund programming at the Martha Canfield Library. The exhibit and is open to the public during regular Library hours.
For more information, visit http://facebook.com/thecanfieldgallery. Van Hook’s work can be seen at https://www.georgevanhookfineartist.com/